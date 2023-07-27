The Wilton Playshop will open its 86th season with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The tale of several socially awkward tweens (played by adults), finding joy, heartache and a purpose in competing at the regional spelling bee, features a score by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin.

Directed by Al Recchia with musical direction by Ben McCormack, the show will run from Oct. 27-Nov. 11. A wild and fun ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful comedy not to be missed.

Auditions will be held Aug. 14-15 at the Wilton Playshop.

For the holidays, the Wilton Playshop will present A Christmas Carol as a one-man show from Dec. 8-10. This holiday classic written by Charles Dickens will be adapted and performed by Patrick R. Spadaccino and directed by Scott Brill.

Based on the 1843 novel, A Christmas Carol tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, plus the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future. At first, Scrooge doesn’t believe his eyes, but after a wild night of magical experiences, he’s transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

Spadaccino creatively plays 25 different roles in the 90 minute performance and brings each character to life.

This winter the Wilton Playshop will feature It’s Only a Play by Terrence McNally. This comical play about theater will be directed by Brill and will run Feb. 9-24, 2024.

Playwriter Peter Austin anxiously awaits the reviews of his new play after opening night. He shares his big First Night with his novice producer, his genius director, and their “friends.” Meanwhile a raucous opening-night party rages downstairs. It’s Only a Play is a ridiculous yet tender play that proves that sometimes the biggest laughs happen offstage.

The final show of the Playshop’s 86th season will be the musical Grease from April 26-May 11, 2024. Based on the film of the same name written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, the show will be directed by Bradford Blake.

The musical follows 10 teenagers through their senior year of high school. At the heart of the story is the romance between hot-rodding gangster Danny Zuko and the sweet new girl in town, Sandy Dumbrowski. The whole gang sings and dances around Danny and Sandy’s romance through such hit songs as “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “We Go Together” that will have audiences dancing in their seats.

The 2023-2024 season subscription goes on sale Tuesday, Aug. 1. All other tickets will be available for sale on Sept. 1. For more information and tickets visit the Wilton Playshop online.