The Wilton Playshop will close its 85th season with the musical Godspell, which runs April 21 through May 6.

Godspell is directed by Skip Ploss, with musical direction by Chris Coogan and choreography by Christine Titus.

Conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, this revised 2012 version of the musical is a masterful retelling of the original sensation injected with contemporary references and dazzling new arrangements. The talented cast includes Benjamin T. Brennan, Abigail Darin, Dana DiCerto, Eileen Dulmaine, Wilber Escobar, Marion Howard, Paige Howell, Jacqueline MacLean, Lorenzo Volpintesta, and Alea Vorillas.

Led by the international hit, “Day by Day,” Godspell took the world by storm and features a parade of beloved songs. A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance, and love come vibrantly to life.

Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on April 21, 22, 28, and 29, and May 5 and 6; and at 2 p.m. on April 23 and 30.

Tickets are $35 for adults, and $30 for seniors and youth. For tickets and more information, visit the Wilton Playshop online.