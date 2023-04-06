To the Editor:

I’m writing in support of Superintendent Smith’s encouragement for Wilton to participate in the Open Choice Program. With a median income of nearly $210,000, a poverty rate of 2%, and at 83% Caucasian, Wilton’s economic and racial diversity are limited. Wilton’s A Better Chance program is at capacity with six young women enrolled, but six students is not enough to sufficiently impact the diversity of our town or schools. We have the ability to use our tax dollars to support economically disadvantaged children’s ability to obtain a superior education, but beyond that, Wilton’s children and families are also enriched by the opportunity to learn from children with different life experiences. Open Choice is a valuable use of our tax dollars and I urge others to support Wilton’s participation.

Louise Shames