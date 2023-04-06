The Town of Wilton will begin milling and paving work on Belden Hill Rd. (between Ridgefield Rd./Route 33 and Wolfpit Rd.) starting on Monday, April 10, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Town plans on working the full week through Friday, April 14 while Wilton Public Schools are on spring vacation. Officials anticipate completing approximately 75% of the road during this week with the remainder to be completed over the summer months.

For the safety of vehicles and construction workers, the road will be closed during this time. The roadway will be open for vehicles traveling to their homes on Belden Hill Rd. and to adjacent streets. The roadway will also be open for emergency vehicles.

Traffic control will be in place to assist vehicles. Officials ask motorists to follow their directions and follow the detour signs or seek alternate routes.

The road surface may have raised structures until it is paved. Motorists are advised to travel with caution.

Questions can be directed to the Wilton Department of Public Works at 203.563.0152 or to Thomas Reese via email.