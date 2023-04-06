To the Editor:

By using far-fetched hypotheticals and very bad math, there are some residents desperately trying to convince us that Wilton will be doomed if we accept five students from our [Norwalk] neighbors next year.

I’d argue that we’re doomed if we don’t. It’s been 63 years since Ruby Bridges bravely walked into that all-white Louisiana school, but segregation still stands in the way. In Wilton, only 1% of our student population is Black (37 kids out of the 3,758 enrolled in 2021-2022). That’s a drastic deficit compared to the 13% at four-year universities (National Center for Education Statistics). Our schools are great, but we are doing our children a disservice by not offering them a wider world lens far earlier in their education.

Lack of diversity is also unappealing to homebuyers. For families looking to move to the suburbs — especially NYC families — homogenous schools are a deterrent, not a selling point. Joining Westport and the 48 other Connecticut districts electing to be part of the Open Choice program (and being paid by the state to do so) would demonstrate that we are at least making an effort toward inclusion.

I kindly ask the Board of Education and my fellow parents to embrace this opportunity. Wilton will not face ruin at the tiny hands of five kindergarteners from Norwalk. In fact, our schools and our community will be made stronger.

Jennifer Wulff