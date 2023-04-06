

To the Editor:

I am passionately in support of the Open Choice Program and feel Wilton should be a participant. I think the opportunity to add more students from another community will enhance diverse views which will enrich the student experience.

Also, the added revenue could aid in the Board of Education budget cut that has been proposed. As Wilton’s student enrollment dips, we do have an opportunity with Open Choice to fill seats that would be empty. Our fixed costs for schools will not change and the transportation costs are not paid by Wilton.

This is a win/win. It has been very successful in other parts of Connecticut. I am excited for Wilton to be able to participate in Open Choice. I fear Wilton is developing a NIMBY attitude — Not In My Backyard.

Wilton has been a leader in many programs in the education arena. Wilton needs to show leadership in our DRG (District Reference Group) by showing neighboring school districts the value of Open Choice and stepping up. Tuesday, April 4, was the anniversary of Martin Luther King’s assassination in 1968; I paraphrase him – “I have a dream that one day Wilton will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed.” Wilton — show leadership and support Open Choice!

Deb McFadden