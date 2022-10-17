Wilton Police Department to Host Tip-A-Cop Event for Special Olympics at Cactus Rose

>Officers with the Wilton Police Department will host a Tip-A-Cop event to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut at Cactus Rose (5 River Rd.), on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5-9 p.m.

During the event, law enforcement officers will volunteer their time to team up with restaurant employees to welcome customers, take orders and serve meals to diners. All tips the officers receive will help Special Olympics Connecticut provide life-changing sports, health and fitness programs to athletes of all abilities.

Tip-A-Cop is one event that’s part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut, a grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness effort. A highlight of the program is the annual Torch Run, when officers from police departments and law enforcement agencies across the state participate in a three-day run leading up to the Special Olympics Connecticut Summer Games in June. The program extends throughout the year, as the officers also organize and host fundraisers that include but are not limited to Tip-a-Cop, Cop-on-Top and Penguin Plunge events.

Special Olympics Connecticut provides year-round sports training and competitions for more than 10,000 athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities and Unified Sports partners — their teammates without disabilities. Through the joy of sport, the Special Olympics movement transforms lives and communities throughout the state and in 170 countries around the world by promoting good health and fitness and inspiring inclusion and respect for people of all abilities, on and off the playing field.