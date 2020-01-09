Wilton Police have issued a silver alert for a missing Wilton resident. Todd Davies, 53 years old, is described as 6-ft., 3 in. and 185 lbs, with blue eyes and gray hair. He may be wearing sweat pants (unknown clothing).

The Wilton Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Davies, who was reported missing on Jan. 8, 2020. Davies was last seen in the area of Wilton Center between 4:30-6 p.m..

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilton Police Department at 203.834.6260.