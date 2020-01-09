UPDATE, 2 p.m.–According to police, Davies body was located in the Norwalk River near the trails of Schenck’s Island.

Missing Person Update: Wilton Police notified media that at 10 a.m. Thursday morning they found Todd Davies, who had been reported missing Wednesday evening, was found deceased.

On Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m. Davies, a 53-year-old Wilton resident, was reported missing. The Wilton Police Department with the assistance of the Wilton Fire Department, Wilton CERT, and neighboring law enforcement and fire agencies, began search efforts. Police report that at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, Davies’ body was located.

The Wilton Police Department will work with the State of CT Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. According to a press release, the investigation remains ongoing, but police say that no foul play is suspected at this time.

The release also included the following statement: “The Wilton Police Department expresses their deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Davies. We ask that their privacy in dealing with this tragedy be respected.”