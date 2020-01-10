The Wilton Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the date for its third Annual Wilton Winter Carnival. This event, sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 12-4 p.m., and is designed to be fun for all ages!

Visitors are invited to enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides; a live, ice-sculpting demonstration at the Town Green Gazebo plus pre-carved sculptures at Fairfield County Bank, Gregory and Adams, P.C., Village Market, and Wilton Library; live music from WEBE 108; a campfire for roasting marshmallows (children must be accompanied by an adult) hosted by the Wilton Rotary Club; a life-sized Olaf character from Frozen for photo ops; kids activities and crafts provided by Little Green Frog and others; and kids games and treats. Guests can stroll through town to view all Wilton has to offer and stop in at the Wilton Library, which will be open with special activities and offering a seat to warm up next to the fireplace.

There will be many culinary treats as well; food trucks on hand will include Cousins Maine Lobster, Lucky Dog, Planet Pizza and more. Adults will also be able to enjoy non-alcoholic and craft beers, as well as cordial and spirit tastings, including bourbon, whiskey, Scotch and warm cocktails.

Also new for this year, the Chamber is offering free giveaways to the first 250 guests at the carnival–they’ll receive a free yowie multifunctional rally wear–use it as a scarf, bandana, headband, neck warmer, beanie, hair cover and so many more uses!

Supporting sponsors include Kimco Realty and Blue Buffalo; the entertainment sponsor is Passage East Kennels; and media sponsors are GOOD Morning Wilton and WEBE 108, plus others to be announced.

The event is rain, snow or shine, so bundle up and come outside and enjoy!

For more information, contact Chamber executive director Debra Hanson or assistant director Camille Carriero at 203.762.0567 or via email.