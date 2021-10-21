Wilton Police Participates in Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

The Wilton Police Department is inviting residents to take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration‘s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, this Saturday, Oct. 23.

Expired, unused or unwanted controlled substances in the home are a potential source of supply for the increasing abuse of pharmaceutical drugs in the United States and an unacceptable risk to public health and safety every day. The day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means to dispose of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Wilton Police Department is a participant in the Medication Drop-Box Program with a box located in the main lobby of the Wilton Police Department that is accessible 24/7, 365 days of the year to dispose of unused medications. This confidential, free service ensures safe disposal of unused medication, protecting the environment and community.