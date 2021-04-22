Wilton Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Men in Car Burglary and Credit Card Theft Case

It's the latest incident of the type of crime that trends in this area–motor vehicle burglary and theft.

Wilton Police are asking for information from the public regarding two men they say used credit cards stolen from unlocked vehicles that were broken into while parked at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Police say someone entered multiple unlocked cars at the golf and country club on Hurlbutt St. in Wilton on Wednesday, April 14, between 3-4:30 p.m. and took cash and credit cards from the vehicles.

Wilton Police Information Officer Lt. Gregg Phillipson released surveillance photos (above and below) of the two men he said are suspected of being tied to the car break-ins. The photos show the men allegedly using the stolen cards at Walgreens locations in Greenwich and Fairfield to purchase Visa Gift Cards valued at $500 and other miscellaneous items.

Police officials have issued a request that anyone who might have experienced similar activity or who has information related to the incidents described to please contact Det. Eva Zimnoch via email or by calling 203.834.6260.

1 of 4

Motor Vehicle Break-ins, Thefts Continue to be Trend Crime in Wilton

The motor vehicle break-ins at Rolling Hills were the latest of the type of crime that seems to happen somewhat regularly in Wilton. In fact, the Rolling Hills incident occurred just five days after another round of motor vehicle break-ins happened on Ridgefield Rd.–but in that earlier case, motor vehicles were stolen as well.

On April 9, in the pre-dawn early morning hours, Wilton Police say that three cars were stolen and at least three others were entered illegally.

At approximately 5:10 a.m., Wilton Police observed three vehicles stopped on Belden Hill Rd. near Deacon’s Ln. As Wilton Police approached the vehicles, the vehicles drove away at a high rate of speed northbound on Belden Hill Rd. The vehicles turned right, traveling southbound on Ridgefield Rd., and turned right again onto Danbury Rd. headed southbound.

The vehicles were described as a Cadillac sedan (unknown model/color), an SUV (unknown make/model/color), and a sedan (unknown make/model/color). The license plate of the SUV was captured by the patrol vehicles license plate reader and came back to a 2018 Ford Explorer registered to a Ridgefield Rd. Wilton residence. Officers responded to the residence and discovered that the Ford Explorer, along with a 2017 Toyota Camry had been stolen. A third vehicle, a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, was still located in the driveway but had been entered.

One of the stolen vehicles was later used in a larceny in Woodbridge, CT, and another stolen vehicle was later recovered with bullet holes.

Wilton Police regularly remind residents to “Lock it or Lose it!” as part of an ongoing statewide campaign.

In a recent post on the Wilton Police Facebook page, the department once again cautioned residents about leaving valuables in vehicles as well as car keys in unlocked cars parked outside of homes. “Lock your cars, protect your property, protect our communities from allowing offenders to commit additional property and violent crimes under the cloak of anonymity with your vehicle.”

They also shared the video below: