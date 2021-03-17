Wilton Police Swear In Two New Officers

The Wilton Police Department swore in two new police officers on Monday, March 15, Kevin Maloney and Matthew Collins. Both men recently retired from the New York Police Department. They will attend a three-week training academy as well as a three-month field training program before being certified as Connecticut Police Officers.

Officer Maloney grew up in Yorktown Heights, NY, and is a graduate of Mercy College, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He was a police officer with the NYPD for over 27 years and retired at the rank of Lieutenant. He was a highly decorated officer with the NYPD and received several meritorious service awards and commendations. He is married and has two children, ages 15 and 12.

Officer Collins grew up in Lindenhurst, NY, and is a graduate of Farmingdale State College, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement Technologies. He comes to Wilton from the NYPD, where he worked since 2017. He was married this past year to his wife, Alessandra, and they recently moved to Connecticut.