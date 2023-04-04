As part of the CT Department of Transportation‘s monthlong effort for April’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Wilton Police Department will be conducting enforcement activities to crack down on distracted driving from now through April 30, 2023.

Wilton Police will be focused through the month on the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” high-visibility statewide enforcement campaign. According to Capt. Gregg Phillipson, officers will not be conducting specific spotter events using officers as decoy spotters, but instead will make the effort part of the department’s roving patrol.

Over the past decade, distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes on our nation’s roads. A press release from the police department included some alarming statistics about the dangers of distracted driving.

In Connecticut in 2022, there were nearly 5,200 crashes attributed to distracted driving.

At any given moment across America, approximately 660,000 drivers are using or manipulating electronic devices while driving — a number that has held steady for over a decade.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020, the last year of available national data, more than 3,100 lives were lost in crashes involving distracted drivers.

Approximately 8% of all fatal crashes in 2020 involved a distracted driver.

The U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign is a partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement, including the U.S. Department of Transportation and the NHTSA.

Connecticut law prohibits the use of any hand-held mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle. Drivers who are 16 or 17 years of age are prohibited from using a cell phone or mobile device at any time, even with a hands-free accessory. Drivers who are ticketed are fined $200 for the first offense, $375 for the second offense, and $625 for the third and subsequent offenses.

Wilton Police issued safety tips to help raise awareness and reduce crashes:

When you get behind the wheel, be an example to your family and friends by putting your phone away. Texting and driving is not safe behavior.

If you struggle to ignore your phone notifications, activate the “Do Not Disturb” feature or put your silenced device in your vehicle’s trunk, glove box, or back seat until you arrive safely at your destination.

If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

Give control of your phone to your passenger. Let them respond to calls or messages.

Never engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Even when hands-free, do not stream or watch movies or videos.

If you see someone texting while driving, speak up. Tell them to stop what they are doing because it is dangerous. If someone catches you texting while driving and tells you to put your phone away, put it down.

Remember, when you get behind the wheel, U Drive. U Text. U Pay.