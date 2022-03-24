The Wilton Police Department is holding open house tours in the hopes that residents will take the opportunity to see first-hand why the department wants the town to build a new police headquarters.

Members of the community are welcome to stop by anytime this Saturday, Mar. 26, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a tour.

The tour is being offered in conjunction with the work of the Police-Town Hall Building Committee charged with studying the deficiencies and needs of the police headquarters. The committee subsequently made a recommendation to the Board of Selectmen for a new headquarters to be built in front of the existing police building.

The Board of Selectmen is expected to recommend a plan to the voters at the Annual Town Meeting in May 2022 for consideration as a referendum question asking for approval to bond the anticipated cost of just under $17 million for the new headquarters.

Wilton Police have been discussing the current aging facility’s challenges for years. Officials say the almost 50-year-old building no longer meets the needs of a police force that has grown much larger since the station was built, nor does it meet current policing standards and procedures.

For more information, visit the project website.

Anyone who would like to schedule an individual tour can contact Capt. Tom Conlan of the Wilton Police Department at 203.834.6256.