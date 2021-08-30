Wilton Public Schools Students Return for Almost Normal First Day of School 2021-22 [PHOTOS]

You could clearly see smiles behind the masks (and even more actually revealed) as students returned for the first day of school for Wilton Public Schools‘ 2021-22 school year on Monday morning, Aug. 30.
Returning for five-days-a-week, fully in-person learning, Wilton students and their families are hopeful that what Wilton Superintendent Kevin Smith promised will come true: that this year will be as close to “normal” as possible.
It certainly seemed that way Monday morning, as children stepped off of buses or exited cars dropping them off curbside at each of Wilton’s four schools. Yes, everyone either wore or carried face masks, but buses were much more occupied than last year (even with seating charts and assigned seats for students), and outside the schools students weren’t as concerned about staying socially distanced. And there were no cohorts limiting the numbers of in-person students.
There were waves, excited hellos, nervous glances and enthusiastic greetings for students from teachers. And Superintendent Smith was ever-present at each of the schools, standing alongside building administrators to welcome kids back.
GOOD Morning Wilton was on hand to capture the morning in photos.
Great photos – really capture this moment in history. On the plus side, the happiness kids feel shines right through their masks. I don’t think this safety measure is scarring their development. On the flip side, it is disturbing to see so many high school students going unmasked. Seems we will need to work harder to get WHS students to mask up for a brighter future for themselves and everyone else.
It’s fair to note that right now in Connecticut, the guidance for vaccinated individuals is to mask indoors in certain settings (mandated in schools), but they can remain unmasked outdoors. This follows guidance from the CDC.
In Wilton, as of Aug. 26, 87% of 12-17-year-olds have had the first vaccine dose, and 79% are fully vaccinated. (Even more encouraging, more than 100% of 18-24-year-olds have had the first dose and 87% are fully vaccinated.)