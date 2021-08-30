Wilton Public Schools Students Return for Almost Normal First Day of School 2021-22 [PHOTOS]

You could clearly see smiles behind the masks (and even more actually revealed) as students returned for the first day of school for Wilton Public Schools‘ 2021-22 school year on Monday morning, Aug. 30.

Returning for five-days-a-week, fully in-person learning, Wilton students and their families are hopeful that what Wilton Superintendent Kevin Smith promised will come true: that this year will be as close to “normal” as possible.

It certainly seemed that way Monday morning, as children stepped off of buses or exited cars dropping them off curbside at each of Wilton’s four schools. Yes, everyone either wore or carried face masks, but buses were much more occupied than last year (even with seating charts and assigned seats for students), and outside the schools students weren’t as concerned about staying socially distanced. And there were no cohorts limiting the numbers of in-person students.

There were waves, excited hellos, nervous glances and enthusiastic greetings for students from teachers. And Superintendent Smith was ever-present at each of the schools, standing alongside building administrators to welcome kids back.

GOOD Morning Wilton was on hand to capture the morning in photos.

Cider Mill School

1 of 14

Middlebrook Middle School

1 of 16

Wilton High School

1 of 20

Miller-Driscoll Elementary School