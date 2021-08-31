Town Officials to Mark Overdose Awareness Day

Gov. Ned Lamont declared Tuesday, Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in Connecticut, and Town of Wilton officials announced they will also observe the day with an event at Town Hall Tuesday afternoon. The now global effort aims to raise awareness of overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and acknowledge the grief felt by many.

Lamont’s declaration notes that CT residents are more likely to die from an unintentional drug overdose than a motor vehicle accident. The majority of these deaths are linked to overdose of prescription opioid painkillers and illicit opioids.

Both suspected overdoses and deaths due to overdoses continue to rise at or near double-digit rates in Connecticut.

The state’s chief medical examiner estimated a statewide 11% increase in suspected overdoses during May 2021 versus May 2020.

For Fairfield County, May 2021’s suspected overdoses were estimated as 14% higher than May of 2020 and 19% higher than May of 2019.

During 2020, the 1,273 overdose deaths were more than four times the number of deaths eight years ago in 2012. There were 1,159 deaths that included Fentanyl — 83 times the number in 2012.

Town officials are inviting residents to the steps of Town Hall at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Town Hall grounds will be adorned in purple, the official color of the awareness campaign.

International Overdose Awareness Day began in Australia and is now observed in countries across the world.

Suspected Overdoses, Emergency Department Surveillance Data, Source: CT Chief Medical Examiner Per 100,000 residents Fairfield County Statewide Year March April May March April May 2019 15.47 16.95 17.91 n/a n/a n/a 2020 19.72 18.13 18.66 27.46 26.11 26.87 2021 18.87 18.66 21.31 28.13 28.05 29.76

Year Accidental Overdose Deaths Opioid in any death Fentanyl in any death 2012 357 298 14 2013 495 419 37 2014 568 513 75 2015 729 663 189 2016 917 861 483 2017 1038 961 677 2018 1017 948 760 2019 1200 1127 979 2020 1374 1273 1159

Source: CT Office of the Chief Medical Examiner