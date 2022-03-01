Wilton Public Schools Students Win 15 Awards at Scholastics Art & Writing Competition

Wilton Public Schools students won 15 awards total at the 2022 Scholastics Art and Writing Awards, the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens. Jurors look for work that exemplifies the Awards’ core values: originality, technical skills, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.

Students from Wilton High School and Middlebrook Middle School entered their work in the program.

In addition to the 15 awards, WHS senior Alexandra Giller won a Gold Key and the award for Best in Ceramics for the State of Connecticut for her piece, “Leaf Teapot,” earning the show’s top prize and advancing her into the national competition.

Five other students won gold medals will also be competing at the national level.

The high school posted a video of artwork by WHS students nominated for the show:

Wilton High School Award Winners

Charlotte Casiraghi, Graphic Design — Digital Illustration Class (Silver Award)

Jessica Fang, Painting — Portfolio Art Class (Gold Award)

Alexandra Giller, Ceramics — Ceramics Class (Gold Award, Best in Ceramics)

Colton Hall, Ceramics — Ceramics Class (Silver Award)

Bernie Huang, Painting — Portfolio Art Class (Honorable Mention)

Jordan Huff, Photography — AP 2D Art and Design Class (Silver Award)

Jordan Huff, Photography — AP 2D Art and Design Class (Honorable Mention)

Caelah Kennedy, Ceramics — AP 3D Art and Design Class (Gold Award)

Hunter Martin, Photography — Photography Class (Gold Award)

Cindy Rodriquez, Photography — Photography Class (Gold Award)

Meredith Mobyed, Mixed Media Photography — AP 2D Art and Design Class (Silver Award)

Amira Srivastava, Sculpture — AP 3D Art and Design Class (Silver Award)

Middlebrook School Award Winners

Lindsay Ferguson, Fashion (Gold Award)

Derek Huang, Painting (Silver Award)

Sam McDonnell, Photography (Silver Award)