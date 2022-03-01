WHS Sports Results and Photos — Tuesday, March 1, 2022

GOOD Morning Wilton features Wilton High School information from the WHS Athletic Department, which has provided results and updates, including write-ups from coaches, teams and boosters. Scores and results are also compiled from CIAC and FCIAC when available. Additional materials of interest can be submitted to GMW for consideration submitted via email.

[Editor’s Note: This update was originally published Friday, Feb. 25; additional scores have been added or updated.]

Message from the Athletic Director

While the regular season officially came to an end, the Wilton High School boys basketball team defeated the Danbury Hatters (Wednesday, Feb. 23) to improve its record to 17-3. Wilton earned the number 2 seed in the FCIAC tournament and the number 4 seed in the CIAC Division II Tournament.

The FCIAC tournament started Saturday, Feb. 26 at Fairfield Warde High School and the Warriors again took on the 7th seeded Danbury Hatters, winning 68-40. Wilton now moves on to the semi-finals in the Zeoli Fieldhouse on Tuesday, March 1.

Wilton’s girls basketball team has qualified for the CIAC tournament and the first game was Monday, Feb. 28 against the Trumbull Eagles (no result before publishing time).

The gymnastics team traveled to Jonathan Law High School on Saturday, Feb. 26 for the CIAC Class M championship and the boys swim and dive team will be going to Greenwich High School on Tuesday, March 1 to take part in the FCIAC championship.

On Feb. 18-19, Wilton hosted the CIAC Class L Wrestling Championships. I want to take this opportunity to thank our boosters and our student volunteers for all their hard work. The entire event ran very smoothly, thanks to all your efforts. We have received multiple compliments and zero complaints about the tournament. That is all due to the organization and commitment of all the people who helped out. Thank you all again, this was a phenomenal community effort.

To our spectators, thank you! Thank you for all your support over the course of the season and on into the tournaments. I know the athletes appreciate you and so do I.

Go Warriors!

Girls Basketball

The WHS girls varsity basketball team fell 42-44 in an epic battle in the FCIAC quarterfinals to rival Ridgefield on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Warriors were led by senior Ellie Copley who poured in a game-high 17 points in defeat. The Warriors and Tigers battled throughout with neither team holding more than a 4-point advantage going into the fourth quarter. Knotted at 37 with four minutes to go, Ridgefield reeled off the next 7 points before an intense Warrior comeback with one minute left saw Wilton crawl within two points — but the comeback simply ran out of time. The Warriors received a herculean effort from the starting five of Copley, Cat Dineen, Katie Umphred, Ashleigh Masterson and Leah Martin who had to play virtually the entire game.

Although the loss in the FCIAC tournament stings, the Warriors will have a chance to rebound in the State Class LL Tournament, which opened on Monday, Feb. 28. Due to their 13-7 regular-season record, the Warriors hosted the opening-round game as the number 12 seed, taking on the number 21 seed Trumbull Eagles at the Zeoli Field House. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 3 to face the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons.

Boys Basketball

On Friday, Feb. 18, the WHS varsity boys basketball team traveled far up I-95 to take on Fitch High School in Groton, CT. The Warriors played a hard-working and determined team. Wilton held a 7 point lead at halftime but the Falcons came storming back and tied the game with two minutes remaining. Wilton then got a defensive stop and got the ball back with one second remaining in a tie game. Senior Parker Woodring would be fouled on the buzzer attempt and was sent to the line where he calmly drained both free throws for a 63-61 victory. The Warriors were led by senior Kevin Hyzy with 29 points and 4 rebounds. Woodring also scored in double digits, registering 20 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists. Junior Tommy McKiernan chipped in with 8 points in the winning effort. The win brought Wilton’s record to 15-3 overall.

On Monday, Feb. 21, the Warriors opened their last week of the regular season with a nice win over Darien. The Blue Wave played a very solid all-around game. The Warriors led by 2 at halftime before winning by a 6 point margin (62-56). The Warriors were led by Woodring with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 assists. McKiernan scored in double figures with 12 points and 3 rebounds. Senior Zarius Eusebe was all over the court and chipped in with 11 points and 4 steals respectively. The win upped the Warriors to the overall seed in the upcoming FCIAC Tournament. Their record is now 16-3 overall and 12-2 in FCIAC play.

In the final game of the regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Warriors took on the Hatters from Danbury. Wilton led by 7 at the half before pulling away to a 65-47 victory. The victory set the tone for a rematch last Saturday, Feb. 26 when they played Danbury again in the FCIAC quarterfinals, and won by an even larger margin, 68-40.

The Warriors were led by Kevin Hyzy with 22 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. McKiernan scored 13 points while also grabbing 4 rebounds. Woodring also had double figures with 11 points and 8 rebounds. Sophomore Max Jarvie also played a very tough game with 10 points and 10 rebounds, receiving his first career double-double. The Warrior’s regular season is over with a 17-3 overall record earning a number 4 seed in the upcoming State playoffs. They finished 13-2 in league play and will be the number 2 seed in the FCIAC tournament.

The Wilton junior varsity boys basketball team traveled to Fitch High School and came away with a nice victory. The team played well and pulled away late for the victory. Jarvie once again put up a double-double performance (13 Points, 10 Rebounds).

The JV Warriors fell in a tough game against the Darien Blue Wave in a 43-51 final. The Warriors were led by Henry Roy with 16 points. Nick Walden chipped in with 6 in the losing effort.

Wilton closed the season with a big win over the league’s top JV team, the Danbury Hatters, 56-49. The Warriors were led by Roy with 19 and Jarvie with 12 points. The victory puts the Warriors’ final record at 11-6 on the season.

Roy and Walden both individually scored over 100 points on the season.

The Warriors JV juniors include Alexander Reyes, Spencer Liston, Griffin Turner, Thomas Walsh, and Walden who all experienced their last JV season as they planned to move on to the next level of Wilton basketball.

The freshman boys basketball team recently played at Greenwich and came away with a 46-32 victory. Liam McKiernan led the way with 16 points. Luke Ginsburg had a solid game with 9 points. Stef Cross and Liam Murphy chipped in with 6 apiece.

On Friday, Feb. 18 the freshmen were on the road to take on Fitch High School in Groton in game one of a triple header for Wilton Basketball, and won the game 47-38. Ryan Luchetta led the Warriors with 13 points. Cross was also in double figures with 10. McKiernan and Murphy had 6 points apiece.

On Monday, Feb. 21, the boys were back at home for a contest against Darien. They took the lead early and never gave it up. The final score was 52-34 with Grady Kaliski leading the way with three 3-pointers and 12 points overall. Henry Soojian had 10 and Liam Christ had 8. It was a great team effort from the whole team.

The freshman team finished the season on a high note over Danbury, winning 45-31 for their eighth straight win. McKiernan led the way with 16 points, Cross with 11, and Luchetta with 7. The boys finished the season with a record of 10-5.

Gymnastics

The Wilton gymnastics team finished its regular season with a 129.2-127.9 loss to New Milford on Friday night, Feb. 18. Solid performances by Olivia Mannino (8.9) and Justine Biersack (8.6) on Vault led the way. Biersack was also 8.6 on floor.

Wilton competed in the M division for the CIAC State Team meet on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Jonathan Law High School in New Milford, finishing fifth behind Woodstock Academy (140.300), Fairfield Warde (136.375), H-K/Morgan/Westbrook (132.700), and New Milford (125.550); but Wilton (122.375) placed ahead of Farmington (120.500), Darien (116.800) and Newtown (115.775).

Girls Ice Hockey

The WHS girls ice hockey team wrapped up its season between Friday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 21, playing three games. Friday, they fell to the Masuk Co-op by a 1-3 score. The lone goal was scored by Bel DiNanno.

On Saturday, the team easily handled Ridgefield, winning by a score of 8-2. Goals were scored by Lauren Santora (2), Kaelin Burke, Kate Lane, DiNanno, Sara Comisky, Natalie Richardson, and Cameron Savona. Savona’s goal was the first of her high school career. Emily Johnson started the game with Sabrina Smith finishing off the last three-plus minutes of the contest.

The Warriors finished the season with a 4-8 loss to Guilford. Goals were scored by Comisky, Jane Hulse, Avery Pettit, and Lane. All three goaltenders — Johnson, Luciana D’Orio and Smith, saw time in net for the Warriors.

The team worked hard all season, finishing with a record of 5-14.

Girls/Boys Indoor Track

The Indoor Track season reached the bell lap for half a dozen Wilton athletes at the CIAC Open championships on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

Ryan Johnson, the FCIAC and Class L long jump champion, had to settle for third place in that event, jumping 20 feet, 10 inches, just 4 inches out of the gold medal spot. He’ll have one more chance to better that placing as well as his personal best of 21 feet, 5.5 inches when he competes at the New England championships at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on March 5.

Joining him there will be fellow senior Emily Mrakovcic, who placed fourth in the 1,000m run, clocking 3:02.01, one-hundredth of a second faster than she ran the week before at the Class L meet.

The boys 4x800m relay team of Malcolm McCormick, Alex Cohen, Mikey Byrnes and Garrett Moe was the 18th and final qualifying team for the Open, and their goal was to improve on that seeding, which they accomplished by running 8:45.15, good for 15th place.

Boys Swim and Dive

The week of February break was a quiet one for the Wilton High School boys swimming and diving team. They have been holding practices in the afternoon preparing for this week’s competitions. Tuesday, March 1, the team will head to Greenwich High School for the FCIAC Trials. Those who qualify will advance to the finals on Thursday, March 3, and then they will be focusing on the Class M State Tournament. The team finished its season with a 3–8 record in dual meets.

Wrestling

The Wilton wrestling team closed out the season by hosting the Class L Wrestling tournament at home Feb. 18-19. The squad had a great performance led by senior captains Michael Arbisi and Quinn Kiss. The performance of the tournament went to Liam Pearsall who upset the number 5 seed, 8-7. Pearsall previously lost to this wrestler earlier in the season. The future is bright for the Wrestling program, which looks forward to celebrating the season at the team banquet in March.