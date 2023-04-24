Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from April 14-20, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported just one property changed hands.

The property is located at 11 Wampum Hill Rd. While it has a Weston address, it is a parcel that was once part of a historic Wilton estate.

According to a previous real estate listing, the property was held by just two families for most of its history, including Wilton’s prominent Sturges family, who built the main house in 1840, and the Belknap family, which also owned the nearby land that later became the Belknap Preserve (37 acres of land now owned by the Town of Wilton at the corner of Wampum Hill Rd. and Honey Hill Rd.)

The property was sold by Wampum Hill Holdings, LLC, to Bozhidar Rumenov Tanev and Sara Vracar, for $1,500,000.

Wilton land records indicate the previous owner (the estate of David Lipton) still owns two Wilton parcels bordering the Weston property, including a 0.3-acre parcel and a larger 8.95-acre property.

The 5.16-acre property at 11 Wampum Hill Rd. in Weston was once part of an historic property owned by Wilton’s prominent Sturges and Belknap families Credit: Town of Weston land records The 0.3-acre parcel on Wampum Hill Rd. in Wilton, owned by the estate of David Lipton. Credit: Town of Wilton land records Credit: Town of Wilton land records

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

