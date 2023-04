This week, Alex K. and “Warrior Sports Week” kick off the sports action coverage for the spring sports season. He’s got a special look at Unified Sports at Wilton High School, the program that brings students of all abilities together for fun, fitness and the fundamentals of sports. Plus, he was on the sidelines for a very exciting boys lacrosse game.

In addition to Alex K.’s terrific take, Gretchen McMahon shares photos from last week.

With the first goal of the game against Staples, Molly Snow broke the WHS All-time Most Career Assists record. Wilton defeated Staples 18-1. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Dave Sylvester beats a Staples defenseman as the Warriors defeat Staples 6-4 under the lights at the Stadium Field. The Warriors went on to beat Yorktown to remain in posession of the noteworthy Trumbull-Whitton Bowl Saturday night in Yorktown. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Jemma Peterkin fires off one of Wilton’s 18 goals against Staples on Thursday at Lilly Field. Final score was 18-1. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Ahkil Vallabhajosula playing at #1 Singles led the boys tennis team to a 5-2 victory over Staples Thursday on the home courts. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography