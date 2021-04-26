Wilton Real Estate Report (April 16-22, 2021): Property Transfers Keep Up the Strong Pace

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from April 16-22, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported 12 properties transferred to new owners, including four over $1 million.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

12 Butternut Place: John F. and Jennifer R. Ciannella to Guocheng Xia and Weihua Li, for $735,000

68 Raymond Lane: Margaret L. Smythe to Dylan, LLC, for $450,000

94 Raymond Lane: Gray Hollett to Dean A. Caruso, for $689,000

15 Rivergate Woods: Lindsay E. and Janis A. Curtis to Petra and David M. Heinzinger, Jr., for $645,000

152 Mather Street: Mandeep S. Ludu and Jane S. Wagner to Peter J. Holfelder, Jr., and Jonathan Walker, for $1,020,000

120 Musket Ridge Road: Marjorie S. and Samuel S. Simpson to Greg M. and Hayley G. Axelrod, for $841,000

11 Hunting Ridge: John F. and Diane M. McDermott to Shannon Decarlo and Phonepraseuth Ampha, for $1,210,000

4 Fairfax Avenue: Thomas J. and Nancy J. Medico to Bryan Clegg and Kelsey H. Terrell, for $680,000

24 Springbrook Lane: Anne F. Fitzpatrick to Rachel DiPietro, for $950,000

300 Chestnut Hill Road: Nextgen Property Investors, LLC, to Michael and Emily Faro, for $1,200,000

57 Teapot Hill Road: Angela and Camillo Tramontana to Michelle and Jerrold Williams, for $950,000

35 Forge Road: Louis R. and Mary Anne Mohn to Craig S. and Debirah C. Thompson, for $1,181,000