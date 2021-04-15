Wilton Real Estate Report (April 2-8, 2021): Six Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from April 2-8, 2021, six properties transferred to new owners. Two homes sold for over $1 million.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

10 New Street: Louis G. Paulino to Ethan Mena and Vanessa L. Ingersoll, for $430,000

24 Fairview Lane: Faith A. Scribner (EST) to Jake and Katherine Goldbas, for $501,000

1 North Wind Lane (0.59 acre on Norwalk border): Seth D. and Caribel Tina Benjamin to Diane Gotua, for $210,000

15 Spicewood Road: John Herbert and Ann Harpole Roth to John Galvin and Katherine Ludwig, for $1,165,000

36 Pelham Lane: Elizabeth Johnston Emerson to Farhan and Belina K. Mudasir, for $560,000

8 Indian Rock Place: Gary L. Kelly and Joan C. Kelly to Jing Jiang and Yi Chieh Wang, for $1,020,000