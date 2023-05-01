263-265 Danbury Rd. (left) and 21 Grey Rocks Rd. were among the properties that changed hands during the week ending April 27, 2023

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from April 21-27, 2023Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported six properties changed hands. 

A commercial property located at 263-265 Danbury Rd. near Wilton Center was among the latest transactions. The 0.2-acre parcel with two structures was sold by 263-265 Danbury Rd, LLC, to Raymond Hollerbach and Luis Enrique Acosta Meza, for $303,000.

Five residential properties also changed hands. Two of the five properties sold at prices above the $1 million mark.

Wampum Hill Road Par. 8-1 (adjacent to 11 Wampum Hill Rd. in Weston which sold the previous week, part of a historic estate that straddles the town border): Wampum Hill Holdings, LLC, to Bozhidar Rumenov Tanev and Sara Vracar, for $500,000. 

90 Turtlehead Road: Jeffrey M. and Ann Richardson Miller to Lisabeth Sugahara, for $1,100,000

21 Grey Rocks Road: Melissa and Gregory Westgate to Jed and Lori Corenthal, for $1,520,000

30 Bittersweet Trail: Laurence E. Greeley to Fatoumatta Mboge, for $645,000

125 Sturges Ridge Road: Robert H. Twiss to Monika Satur and Grzegorz Szydlowski, for $599,000

