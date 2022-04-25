Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the two-week period from April 8-21, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported eight residential properties transferred to new owners.

Five of those eight properties sold above the $1 million mark. Three exceeded $1.4 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

23 Gaylord Drive North: Mark J. Lussier to Richard Mastropietro and Felicia Jarzyna, for $195,000

252 Mountain Road: Linda DiMatteo to Ahmed Moustafa and Yulia Tsepeleva, for $1,045,000

23 Windy Ridge Place: Francis T. and Wendy H. Lamantia to Sam Wilder (TR) for $1,415,000

12 Woodway Lane: Stephen N. and Mary T. Earner to Matthew S. and Julianne M. Forlizzi, for $1,412,500

233 Catalpa Road: Katharina R. Helms to Peter S. and Kathryn Aloisi, for $1,436,000

551 Danbury Road: Hossein Sadeghi to Venu M. Attaluri and Jyothsna S. Madamanchi, for $850,000

76 Graenest Ridge Road: Jonathan Dall and Janeth Maria Afredsson Dall to Jordan E. and Jamie N. Bridge, for $1,181,000

96 Charter Oak Drive: James E. Scott to 305 Riggs St., LLC, for $700,000