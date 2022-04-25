FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Wilton Presbyterian Church to Hold Blood Drive to Honor International & American Red Cross Work in Ukraine

On Tuesday, April 26, from 12-5 p.m., the Wilton Presbyterian Church is holding a blood drive for the American Red Cross.

The effort is to help replenish blood supplies locally for the American Red Cross, just two weeks after the American Red Cross announced its gift of $12 million to provide disaster assistance to the International Red Cross relief effort in Ukraine.

According to the American Red Cross website, $10 million will go to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) “to help alleviate the suffering caused by this devastating crisis,” while $2 million will be donated to the Danish Red Cross to provide emergency supplies to people displaced within Ukraine, including non-perishable food items, first aid kits, blankets and hygiene kits to people fleeing their homes inside the country as well as families sheltering in place and unable to access life-saving supplies.

The blood drive takes place at Church Hall in the WEPCO complex (48 New Canaan Rd.). To schedule a blood donation appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS (800.733.2767) or visit the American Red Cross website and use sponsor code WPCdrive.

“At this time, the American Red Cross is not shipping blood products to Ukraine. The American Red Cross does not ship blood products outside the U.S. without a specific request from the U.S. Department of State, from the United Nations, or unless we have a request from affected Red Cross or Red Crescent societies abroad,” the website notes.

Jim Himes Officially Launches Re-Election Campaign

This past Saturday, April 23, Jim Himes officially launched his bid for re-election to represent Connecticut’s Fourth Congressional District. He held a press conference in front of Fairfield’s Old Town Hall flanked by several other politicians, including Wilton’s State Sen. Will Haskell.

For Himes, a Democrat, the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is something that’s top of mind for taking on whichever Republican will oppose him.

“I really do believe, having been in the chamber on Jan. 6, the threat to our democracy is coming back. And we don’t see Republicans willing to say what everybody should be willing to say, which is that when a president loses an election, he concedes and we move on and we value the peaceful transfer of power,” he said, adding, “The work is not done. Our democracy is at risk.”

Among the Republicans who have announced their campaigns to take on Himes are former first selectwoman of Darien, Jayme Stevenson and Greenwich physician Michael T. Goldstein.

Celebrity Sighting: Actress/Singer Thalia and Husband Tommy Mottola Visit Wilton’s Rise Doughnuts

Rise Doughnuts is not only bringing lines of foodie fans to Wilton from around the NYC metropolitan area and New England (GOOD Morning Wilton talked to one customer who made the drive from Great Barrington, MA one Saturday morning), but now the celebrity sightings have started.

This past weekend, actress and singer Thalia stopped by Rise with her husband, music producer Tommy Mottola, and gave a huge shoutout about the shop to her 19.1 million Instagram followers.

“These donuts are ranked in the top 3 best to [USA]. And they actually are delicious! An entire family working on creating and making these masterpieces! My favorite… the Aztec! Congratulations @risedoughnut,” she raved.

Mottola added his comment, “The B E S T Donuts ever ! ! !”

Roadwork on Belden Hill Rd. at Norwalk/Wilton Town Line Starts Week of April 25

The City of Norwalk will be conducting storm drainage improvements on Belden Hill Rd. at the Norwalk/Wilton town line starting the week of April 25, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Officials anticipate that the work will take approximately two weeks.

The roadway will be open to one lane of alternating traffic but could be closed at various times throughout the project. Wilton officials suggest that motorists consider using alternate routes and follow the direction of traffic control as they drive in the vicinity of the project area. Residents living in the immediate work area should identify themselves to traffic control, who will provide additional directional guidance.