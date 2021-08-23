Wilton Real Estate Report (Aug. 13-19, 2021): 11 Sales Top Out at $2.25 Million

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from August 13-19, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported 11 properties transferred to new owners.

Five of the properties sold for significantly more than $1 million. They ranged from $1.1 million to $2.25 million.

The more affordable properties, including two condominiums, ranged from $420,00 to $750,000. Of note, there were no transfers between $750,000 and $1.1 million.

70 Cedar Road: Michael Jenkin to Andrew C. and Laura. J. Spillane, for $1,410,000

17 Salem Road: Kimberly S. and Vincent Dejana, Jr., to Courtney S. and Brandon M. Dutt, for $1,345,000

59 Fawn Ridge: Nicole G.C. Shagoury to William Jones, for $420,000

64 Forest Lane: Timothy Kenny to Christopher and Kimberly Ammerman Gerke, for $1,795,000

23 Mayflower Drive: Thomas R. and Marina Gillett to Chad G. Lavallee & Chad Chasteen, for $685,000

20 Raymond Lane: Alexandra and Nazzareno Paciotti, Jr., to Michael Trofa & Kimberly Farrell, for $2,250,000

348 Belden Hill Road: Kevin S. and Stephanie A. Begnal to Arthur Schellenberg and Kellie Honeycutt, for $750,000

207 Old Boston Road: April and Ralph Strazza, Jr., to Harry Austin and Vanessa Dimaria, for $1,100,000

50 Liberty Street: Lucy Gallo to Fnu Gaurav and Fnu Anshu, for $705,000

48 Sugar Loaf Drive: Charles and Geralynn M. O’Donnell to Narasimha R. Muppalla and Aneesha Ganesuni, for $712,000

30 Fawn Ridge: Maryanne Ducey Shashaty to Deborah and Robert A. Hoffman, for $489,000