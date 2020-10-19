Wilton Real Estate Report (Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2020): 26 Properties Sold, Eight for over $1 Million

By
Kathy Bonnist
-

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2020, there were 26 properties that changed hands, with eight of those properties sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important:  Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

  • 22 Sharp Hill Road:   Webster Bank NA to Pratap and Sarojini Kurra, for $660,700.

  • 368 Nod Hill Road:   Bridget Casey to James and Sandra Cassidy, for $1,600,000.

  • 64 West Meadow Road:  Elizabeth and Paul Soley to Dustin Saldarriaga and Christine Cha, for $925,000.

  • 1068 Ridgefield Road:   Daniel and Lisa Elsberry to Thomas and Regina Bailey, for $1,375,000.

  • 101 Grumman Hill Road:   Carol and James Long, Trustees, to Jared and Melissa Zech, for $743,000.

  • 113 Millstone Road:   George Graf and Julie Coover to Jennifer and James Hendren, for $647,500.

  • 49 Scarlet Oak Drive:   Susan Price to Betsy and Christopher Wilkes, for $609,000.

  • 314 Ridgefield Road:   Paul Lavorgna to Morgan and Allison Norful, for $1,240,000.

  • 12 Village Walk:   Sima Shahrzad and Azadeh Pirnia, for $255,000.

  • 6 Appletree Lane:   Marc and Kyle Lauricella to Paymi Romero, for $575,000.
  • 36 Scribner Hill Road:   Sam and Andre Maatallah to Philip and Nadia Gilbo, for $1,080,000.

  • 8 Chessor Lane:   Christopher and Xenia Gross to Alison Pagliari and Patrick Brown, for $936,000.

  • 35 Wilton Crest:   Eduardo and Janet Zayas to Pavan John Anthony and Jennifer George, for $430,000.

  • 19 Deacons Lane:  Frederick and Julia Gaston, Trustees, to Ruth and Jeffrey DeLuca, for $929,000.

  • 19 Hearthstone Lane:  Debra Brooks Forsyth to 19 Hearthstone JG LLC, for $1,750,000.

  • 183 Westport Road:   Dorothy Tracey to 183 Westport LLC, for $930,000.

  • 20 Middlebrook Farm Road:   Monaco Estates LLC to George R III and Sarah Gerhard, for $1,700,000.

  • 78 Forest Lane:  Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. Trust, to Elisa Ines Gomez and Victor Carreno, for $550,000.

  • 21 Lee Allen Lane:  Christos and Parthena Papadopoulos to Amit and Onima Bhuchar for $1,865,000.

  • 48 Woodhill Road:   Christopher and Pamela Kelley, to Paul and Sue Jean Kang, for $905,000.

  • 39 Black Alder Lane:  Bruce and Kathleen Kostic to Anthony and Barbara Fidanza, for $849,000.

  • 23 Old Driftway:   Alan and Nadia Blake to James and Angela Jenkins, for $800,000.

  • 149 Linden Tree Road:   Kurt and Mary Beth Peterson to Joseph and Jennifer Burdowski, for $1,315,000.

  • 254 Olmstead Hill Road:   Gary and Maureen Bare to Gareth and Nicole Porter, for $801,000.

  • 114 Thunder Lake Road:   US Bank NA Trust to Crypto Life LLC, for $610,000.

  • 245 Rivergate Drive:   Jeffrey and Ruth DeLuca, to Ariel April, for $565,015.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here