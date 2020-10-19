Wilton Real Estate Report (Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2020): 26 Properties Sold, Eight for over $1 Million

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2020, there were 26 properties that changed hands, with eight of those properties sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

22 Sharp Hill Road: Webster Bank NA to Pratap and Sarojini Kurra, for $660,700.

368 Nod Hill Road: Bridget Casey to James and Sandra Cassidy, for $1,600,000.

64 West Meadow Road: Elizabeth and Paul Soley to Dustin Saldarriaga and Christine Cha, for $925,000.

1068 Ridgefield Road: Daniel and Lisa Elsberry to Thomas and Regina Bailey, for $1,375,000.

101 Grumman Hill Road: Carol and James Long, Trustees, to Jared and Melissa Zech, for $743,000.

113 Millstone Road: George Graf and Julie Coover to Jennifer and James Hendren, for $647,500.

49 Scarlet Oak Drive: Susan Price to Betsy and Christopher Wilkes, for $609,000.

314 Ridgefield Road: Paul Lavorgna to Morgan and Allison Norful, for $1,240,000.

12 Village Walk: Sima Shahrzad and Azadeh Pirnia, for $255,000.

6 Appletree Lane: Marc and Kyle Lauricella to Paymi Romero, for $575,000.

36 Scribner Hill Road: Sam and Andre Maatallah to Philip and Nadia Gilbo, for $1,080,000.

8 Chessor Lane: Christopher and Xenia Gross to Alison Pagliari and Patrick Brown, for $936,000.

35 Wilton Crest: Eduardo and Janet Zayas to Pavan John Anthony and Jennifer George, for $430,000.

19 Deacons Lane: Frederick and Julia Gaston, Trustees, to Ruth and Jeffrey DeLuca, for $929,000.

19 Hearthstone Lane: Debra Brooks Forsyth to 19 Hearthstone JG LLC, for $1,750,000.

183 Westport Road: Dorothy Tracey to 183 Westport LLC, for $930,000.

20 Middlebrook Farm Road: Monaco Estates LLC to George R III and Sarah Gerhard, for $1,700,000.

78 Forest Lane: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. Trust, to Elisa Ines Gomez and Victor Carreno, for $550,000.

21 Lee Allen Lane: Christos and Parthena Papadopoulos to Amit and Onima Bhuchar for $1,865,000.

48 Woodhill Road: Christopher and Pamela Kelley, to Paul and Sue Jean Kang, for $905,000.

39 Black Alder Lane: Bruce and Kathleen Kostic to Anthony and Barbara Fidanza, for $849,000.

23 Old Driftway: Alan and Nadia Blake to James and Angela Jenkins, for $800,000.

149 Linden Tree Road: Kurt and Mary Beth Peterson to Joseph and Jennifer Burdowski, for $1,315,000.

254 Olmstead Hill Road: Gary and Maureen Bare to Gareth and Nicole Porter, for $801,000.

114 Thunder Lake Road: US Bank NA Trust to Crypto Life LLC, for $610,000.