Wilton Real Estate Report (Sept. 4-17, 2020): 20 Properties Sold, Five for over $1 Million (plus One Easement)

8 Wildwood Dr, Wilton, CT 06897 Sold: $1,975,000

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Sept. 4-17, 2020, there were 20 properties that changed hands (plus one easement), with five of those properties sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important:  Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

  • 34 Spring Brook Lane:  Kathleen Jensen to Mohammad Siddique, for $1,360,000.

  • 8 Wildwood Drive:   Marc and Holly Strongwater to Justin and Megan Yurchak, for $1,975,000.

  • 34 Quail Ridge Road:  John and Randi Logan to Charles and Morgan Wetmore, for $629,000.

  • 175 Mountain Road:   Beryl Diamond to Ruggero De Rossi, for $630,000.

  • 95 Pipers Hill Road:  Nathan and Laura Kirkpatrick to Tyler and Liz Hlawati, for $979,500.

  • 105 Nod Hill Road:   Savine International Development Group L to James Davis and Sandra Chen-Davis, for $330,000. (land)

  • 171 Chestnut Hill Road:  Elissa Durwood Grodin to Christos Papadopoulos, for $380,000.

  • 18 Thunder Lake Road:   Dulce and Benito Marsan to David and Kimberly Kennedy, for $915,000.

  • 3 Brookside Place:   Francis and Hekyung Moore to Phillip and Virginie Wiggins, for $540,000.

  • 84 Charter Oak Drive:   Derek Bruce Everitt to Alexander and Meegan Bluman, for $1,237,500.

  • 28 West Church Street:   Kathleen Strickland to Marion Melton, for $510,000.

  • 185 Signal Hill Road:   Connor and Whitney Stewart to Danile and Susan White, for $1,080,000.

  • 270 Newtown Turnpike:   L. Christian Rigby and Muriel Maneyrol to Noah and Lisa Littin, for $799,000.

  • 42 Cavalry Hill Road:   Darin and Lena Booth to Christopher Mancuso and Kimberly Carpenter, for $855,000.

  • 25 Seeley Road:   25 Seeley Road LLC to Connecticut Light & Power DBA Eversource (easement), for $88,000.
  • 70 Cedar Road:  Jesse McCollam Jr., to Michael Jenkins, for $1,060.
  • 102 Hulda Hill Road:  Richard and Regan Hayes to Kaitlin Torrenzano and Nicholas Venezia, for $631,000.

  • 9 Forge Road:   Amy Bibb to Tzo Ai Ang, for $1,325,000.

  • 4 White Birch Road:  Richard Coan Trust to Kelly and Jill Markowitz for $8,000; and Debra Lehaney to Kelly and Jill Markkowitz for $8,000.
  • 186 Sturges Ridge Road:   Zbigniew and Agnieszka Gosiewski to Shaun Kelly Ng Trust, for $1,150,000.

