Wilton Real Estate Report (Sept. 4-17, 2020): 20 Properties Sold, Five for over $1 Million (plus One Easement)

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Sept. 4-17, 2020, there were 20 properties that changed hands (plus one easement), with five of those properties sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

34 Spring Brook Lane: Kathleen Jensen to Mohammad Siddique, for $1,360,000.

8 Wildwood Drive: Marc and Holly Strongwater to Justin and Megan Yurchak, for $1,975,000.

34 Quail Ridge Road: John and Randi Logan to Charles and Morgan Wetmore, for $629,000.

175 Mountain Road: Beryl Diamond to Ruggero De Rossi, for $630,000.

95 Pipers Hill Road: Nathan and Laura Kirkpatrick to Tyler and Liz Hlawati, for $979,500.

105 Nod Hill Road: Savine International Development Group L to James Davis and Sandra Chen-Davis, for $330,000. (land)

171 Chestnut Hill Road: Elissa Durwood Grodin to Christos Papadopoulos, for $380,000.

18 Thunder Lake Road: Dulce and Benito Marsan to David and Kimberly Kennedy, for $915,000.

3 Brookside Place: Francis and Hekyung Moore to Phillip and Virginie Wiggins, for $540,000.

84 Charter Oak Drive: Derek Bruce Everitt to Alexander and Meegan Bluman, for $1,237,500.

28 West Church Street: Kathleen Strickland to Marion Melton, for $510,000.

185 Signal Hill Road: Connor and Whitney Stewart to Danile and Susan White, for $1,080,000.

270 Newtown Turnpike: L. Christian Rigby and Muriel Maneyrol to Noah and Lisa Littin, for $799,000.

42 Cavalry Hill Road: Darin and Lena Booth to Christopher Mancuso and Kimberly Carpenter, for $855,000.

25 Seeley Road: 25 Seeley Road LLC to Connecticut Light & Power DBA Eversource (easement), for $88,000.

70 Cedar Road: Jesse McCollam Jr., to Michael Jenkins, for $1,060.

102 Hulda Hill Road: Richard and Regan Hayes to Kaitlin Torrenzano and Nicholas Venezia, for $631,000.

9 Forge Road: Amy Bibb to Tzo Ai Ang, for $1,325,000.