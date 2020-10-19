Scarecrows Brighten Up Wilton Center with Festive Fall Feel [PHOTOS]

The return of the popular Scarecrow Fest this weekend lent a very festive fall feel to Wilton Center, as pedestrians strolled around town center looking at the many creative entries in this year’s event.

Sponsored by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Wilton Historical Society, the Town of Wilton, Parks and Recreation, and the Department of Public Works, this year’s Scarecrow Fest will run from now through Nov. 2.

As in years past, entry was open to businesses, groups, non-profit organizations, schools, teams, and members of the public.