Wilton Real Estate Report (Sept. 18-24, 2020): 14 Properties Sold, Three for over $1 Million

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Sept. 18-24, 2020, there were 14 properties that changed hands, with three of those properties sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important:  Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

  • 95 Glen Hill Road:   Hugh and Cheryl Hallinan to Tom Zef Marta and ikolina Dusi, for $992,000.

  • 245 Hurlbutt Street:   Jonathan and Ann Bell to Charles Via and Lana Taubin, for $769,000.

  • 314 Nod Hill Road:   Christopher Frankenhoff, Jr. to William and Ann Stewart MacNaughton, for $1,350,000.

  • 145 Signal Hill Road:  Viola Galetta and Violet Berki to Katherine Higgins and Joshua Kopac, for $633,500.

  • 203 Ridgefield Road:   Joseph Rivas and Kersten Milton Rivas to Robert and Cynthia Pemble, for $970,000.

  • 116 Scarlet Oak Drive:  Lyle and Kelly Boyce Himebaugh to Matthew and Heather Godsell, for $949,000.

  • 21 Wicks End Lane:  Key Bank NA to Tal and Jennnifer Nichole Keshet, for $1,010,000.

  • 12 Village Court:   Andrew S Ham, Trustee to Raymond Koziak, for $605,000.

  • 27 Coley Road:   Robert and Rachel Fahn Stanzione, Jr. to Raymond Martin and Alana Dangelica, for $980,000.

  • 292 Sturges Ridge Road:   Joanne Daversa to 292 SRR LLC, for $1,400,000.

  • 33 Village Walk:   Tiantian Tang to Keith and Pamela Layman, for $220,000.

  • 210 Linden Tree Road:  Jessica Stewart to Kristina and Gaetan Bisceglia, for $759,500.

  • 4 River Ridge Lane:   Lori Bigelow Estate to Hari Prasad and Sujitha Naidu, for $985,000.

  • 98 Rivergate Drive:   Paula Belknap to Kimberly Fellman and Jesse Cohen, for $581,000.

