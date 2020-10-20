Wilton Real Estate Report (Sept. 18-24, 2020): 14 Properties Sold, Three for over $1 Million

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Sept. 18-24, 2020, there were 14 properties that changed hands, with three of those properties sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

95 Glen Hill Road: Hugh and Cheryl Hallinan to Tom Zef Marta and ikolina Dusi, for $992,000.

245 Hurlbutt Street: Jonathan and Ann Bell to Charles Via and Lana Taubin, for $769,000.

314 Nod Hill Road: Christopher Frankenhoff, Jr. to William and Ann Stewart MacNaughton, for $1,350,000.

145 Signal Hill Road: Viola Galetta and Violet Berki to Katherine Higgins and Joshua Kopac, for $633,500.

203 Ridgefield Road: Joseph Rivas and Kersten Milton Rivas to Robert and Cynthia Pemble, for $970,000.

116 Scarlet Oak Drive: Lyle and Kelly Boyce Himebaugh to Matthew and Heather Godsell, for $949,000.

21 Wicks End Lane: Key Bank NA to Tal and Jennnifer Nichole Keshet, for $1,010,000.

12 Village Court: Andrew S Ham, Trustee to Raymond Koziak, for $605,000.

27 Coley Road: Robert and Rachel Fahn Stanzione, Jr. to Raymond Martin and Alana Dangelica, for $980,000.

292 Sturges Ridge Road: Joanne Daversa to 292 SRR LLC, for $1,400,000.

33 Village Walk: Tiantian Tang to Keith and Pamela Layman, for $220,000.

210 Linden Tree Road: Jessica Stewart to Kristina and Gaetan Bisceglia, for $759,500.

4 River Ridge Lane: Lori Bigelow Estate to Hari Prasad and Sujitha Naidu, for $985,000.