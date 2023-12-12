Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Dec. 1-7, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three properties transferred to new owners.

The properties included two single-family homes and one condominium. No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

37 Village Walk: Donna J. and Andrew R. Manjuck Jr., to Donata Tarzia, for $245,000

24 Berch Court: Michael P. Betler and Anupama Kurra to Sriharsha Gada and Sindhuja Ghanta, for $899,000

15 Walnut Place: Jay H. and Andrea Lee to Edward Norton, for $1,450,000