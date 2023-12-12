The Wilton branch of the Riverbrook YMCA opened its doors on the weekend of Dec. 2-3 to welcome over 320 gymnasts, as well as countless friends and family members, for the inaugural Tom Jagelka Snowflake Invitational.

Tom Jagelka, the former gymnastics director, retired last year after 20-plus years of service. He was instrumental in growing and making the successful competitive program what it is today.

Last weekend, the Wilton YMCA gymnastics team was joined by seven other teams from across Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island over two days of competition.

Across all four events — vault, bars, beam and floor — gymnasts from the Wilton team won individual titles and four of the skill levels finished in the top three as a team.

“I am so proud of all our gymnasts. They’ve worked hard to prepare for this competition,” Program Director Victoria Bronson said. “We had some gymnasts competing in their very first invitational, as well as other senior gymnasts competing in their last. They all wanted to make Tom proud, and I think they did.”

The following are placement results from Wilton gymnasts participating in Levels 2-7:

Level 2 and 3

Level 2 took home a second-place team win, with Blake Reinking placing first place all around and Caitlyn O’Conner awarded third place all around, Blake Bartlett earning second place on beam, while Daisy Tenenbaum of Level 3 finished third on bars.

Level 4

Second place all around went to Audrey Hyland and Kaya Baumgold finished third place all around for their age groups, while Madigan O’Shea was awarded first place for floor.

Level 5

Addison Grippando finished first place all around and Hannah Garberding received second place all around for their age group, while Teagan Kosche received second place for vault — leading to a third place team award.

Level 6

Level 6 took the podium for a third-place team win. Kyra Doran finished first place all around and Emery Amero received third place all around for their age groups. Abby Deane was awarded first place on vault and third on bars; Lilli Todd finished first place on beam; while Lily Blessing and Alyssa Duarte received third place on floor and bars respectively across their age groups.

Level 7

A third-place team award was supported by a first-place all around finish by Alyssa Mariani, first-place bars received by Ella Mancuso, first-place beam finish by Cailyn Cruickshank and a first-place floor result by Allison Massaua.

The community can support the Wilton YMCA gymnastics team by attending its upcoming 2024 qualifying meets — Southern Leagues on Mar. 3 at the Wilton Y annex gym (644 Danbury Rd.) and the State Championships on Mar. 23-24 at the Wilton branch of the Riverbrook YMCA (404 Danbury Rd.).