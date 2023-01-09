Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported two residential properties transferred to new owners.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

40 Little Fox Lane: Kristen and Jeffrey M. Szymanowicz to Janice Ruth and Neil Gavin Evans, for $1,005,000

454 Danbury Road: 454 Danbury Road, LP, to Dan and Orly Gueron, for $755,000.

According to documents on the Wilton Historical Society’s website, the property at 454 Danbury Rd. has a long history, with owners that included the Cannon, Hoyt, Marvin and Godfrey families, among others. The original house on the property, which was built in roughly 1849, was commonly known as the Schubert-Saunders house and historically as the Godfrey house.

While the recently-sold home was built in 1988, Town records are unclear about whether the original structure still remains on the property as listed on the transfer report. GMW will update when town officials can clarify.