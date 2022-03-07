Wilton Real Estate Report (Feb. 18-Mar. 3, 2022): Six Homes Sold, Only One Over $1 Million

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the two-week period from Feb. 18-Mar. 3, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported six residential properties transferred to new owners.

Just one of those properties exceeded the $1 million mark — that’s in contrast to the previous one-week period, which recorded four homes selling for $1.392-$2.9 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

5 Mather Street: VARC Investments, LLC, to Andrew G. Gadwah and Malene Barlow-Hansen, for $585,000

41 Wild Duck Road: Eugene and Danielle Allen to Christina and Alex DiPietro, for $1,150,000

94 Valeview Road: 94 Valeview Road, LLC, to Mark A. and Penelope M. Schwartz, for $754,000

115 Musket Ridge Road: Corazon T. Hon to Kshitij Fadnis and Suriya Arulselvan, for $894,000

75 Wilton Crest: Mary Joyce-McDonough (EST) to Luz Marina Consuelo Valat De Cordova, for $425,000

699 Danbury Road: Martin and Nora Sancho to Angel Pena-Fernandez and Haydee Fernandez, for $420,000