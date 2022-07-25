Wilton Real Estate Report (July 15-21, 2022): 10 More Properties Transfer to New Owners

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from July 15-21, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 10 properties transferred to new owners.

That’s the same strong pace Wilton has seen for the past several weeks, validating anecdotal reports of a frenzied spring market as those transactions close.

Four of the 10 homes sold above the $1.2 million mark, with the highest-selling home reaching $2.565 million.

The latest transfers also include one condominium, which sold for $510,000, and five homes in the $700,000-$980,000 range.

72 St. Johns Road: Gary and Donna Garrelick to Kevin J. and Gerri Ann E. Garrelick, for $716,000

120 Olmstead Hill Road: Robert A. and Janet M. Lane to 120 LLC, for $2,565,000

10 Lambert Common: Blanche R. Goodwin (EST) to Barry and Cathryn Gunderson, for $510,000

25 English Drive: Patrick O. and Marion R. D. Filley to Leslie N. Holley and Michael Partington, for $1,350,000

43 Bald Hill Road: Barry K. and Cathryn P. Gunderson to Jennifer and Paul Straton, for $1,325,000

12 Crowne Pond Lane: Chris M. and Michele Gabriele to Kussay Nassr, for $879,000

43 Sunset Pass: Dermot F. and Susan McBrinn to Collin O’Meara, for $550,000

90 Scarlet Oak Drive: Jeffrey H. and Mary J. Farrar to Daniel M. Malkin and Sarah R. Klunk, for $1,230,000

68 Cheesespring Road: Maria Lifrieri to Jason and Jennifer Rabinowitz, for $980,000

87 Sugarloaf Drive: Kelly A. O’Connell to Amanda Morgado, for $700,000