Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from July 21-27, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported eight residential properties changed hands.

Seven single-family homes were transferred to new owners. Three were sold at price points of $1.45 million or higher. Four ranged in price from $650,000 to $925,000.

The latest transactions also included a Glen Ridge condominium, which sold for $510,000.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

18 Little Brook Road: Eric S. and Jennifer H. Connolly to Gregory and Deanna Wanger, for $1,900,000

82 Old Mill Road: Christopher E. and Sandra A. Arkell to Benjamin Follett and Cara Lamason, for $925,000

439 Belden Hill Road: Francine J. Hillier to Donald Cerullo, Jr., and Meaghan S. Oikawa, for $1,450,000

14 Kings Lane: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Eric and Linda Fleisher, for $700,000

90 St. Johns Road: George and Luisa Lee Hlynsky to Heeseok and Lisa Choi, for $780,000

1 Glen Ridge: Rosemary and Michelle Pagliaro to Beth Shapiro, for $510,000

112 Vista Road: Carrie R. Tobias to Gray Stone Cottage, LLC, for $1,950,000

56 Clover Drive: Alexandra Lexi Negin (TR) to Kate Dros and Arnold Rosenshein, for $650,000