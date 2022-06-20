Wilton Real Estate Report (June 10-16, 2022): Seven Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from June 10-16, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported seven residential properties transferred to new owners.

The properties included five single-family homes, which ranged in price from $525,000 to just over $1 million.

Two condominiums, which sold for $625,000 and $645,000, also changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.



GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

15 Snowberry Lane: Taylor and Rosalie Witt to Thomas J. Walsh and Courtney Moynihan, for $730,000

12 Lambert Common: Leslie K. Johnson to Miryam D. DaConceicao and Melanie Marie Lopes, for $625,000

65 Old Driftway: Glenn Blicht and Sloane Levy to Marlen S. Clark and Robert J. Messina, for $1,001,000

3 Lambert Common: Bryan E. Rich (TR) and Douglas A. Rich (TR) to Michael T. and Linda Avgerinos (TR), for $645,000

4 Rockhouse Road: David A. and Christine L. Finkelstein to Aaron Mitchell Dewyngaert and Christina P. Dechello, for $695,000

8 Wolfpit Lane: Kevin T. and Gabrielle C. Brady to Tara M. Nicoletti, for $525,000

7 Old Highway: Joel DaSilva Castro to Pei Wang and Magdalena Brandao, for $764,000