Wilton Real Estate Report (June 11-17, 2021): 22 Transfers — A New 2021 Record

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from June 11-17, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported an astounding 22 properties transferred to new owners, far outpacing any week in recent memory and smashing the 2021 record, set just three weeks ago, of 14 transfers in a single week.
Prices were wide-ranging. While seven of the 22 properties sold for $535,000 or less, including some condominiums and vacant lots along with single-family homes, another seven properties went for well over the $1 million mark.
49 Keelers Ridge Road (2.11-acre lot): Lila K. Griswold to Christine S. Duncan (TR), for $425,000
605 Ridgefield Road: Jacqueline Sand to Peter and Sara Smith, for $610,000
11 Fox Run Road: Richard K. and Heather L. Smith to Wallace J. Lee and Yun Yun Huang, for $1,230,000
74 Turtle Back Road: Harry S. Boyd and Susan E. Hamann to Preston B. Boyd and Mary Jo Avellino, for $535,000
43 Linden Tree Road: Janell D. and Leonard A. Federico to Michael Richards and Alice Fitzsimons, for $1,333,000
237 Linden Tree Road: Suzanna K. Sexton to Rebecca and Richard Missimer, for $768,000
9 Glen Hill Lane: Andrew E. and Maura F. Pratt to Christopher Repas and Erika Drummond, for $950,000
37 Cobbs Mill Road: Robert and Kerry A. Greeff to Jessica L. Hacker and Patrick G. Pearson, for $1,120,000
200 Mill Road, New Canaan (2 acres in Wilton, 0.6 acre in New Canaan): Ann Hackney Webb to Debra R. and Jason C. Dies, for $1,641,700
117 Whipstick Road: Jesse B. and Amanda N. Mitchell to Douglas Holly and Jessica Herlyhy, for $795,000
71 Cherry Lane: Narcisa Arteaga to Ann Dustman, for $645,000
11 Turner Ridge Court: Jessica L. and John R. Stewart to Jason Mitchell Braunstein, for $1,750,000
Chestnut Hill Road, Lot B1 (2.5 acres, see adjoining lot on Topfield Rd. below): Ellen Cooper Shanahan to Able Constructon, Inc., for $375,000
Topfield Road, Lot B2/A3 (2.19 acres): Ellen Cooper Shanahan to Eric and Leslie Seidman, for $375,000
35 Ridge Lane: Jeffrey B. Marshall and Heather U. Generes to Naval Chopra, for $1,132,500
273 Thunder Lake Road: Mark R. and Diane L. Levander to Jesse B. and Amanda N. Mitchell, for $875,000
303 Westport Road: Wendy Roseberry and Brian Whelan to Ronald W. Rendell, for $550,000 (Noted in the Town Clerk’s report as a Quit Claim. Not full market value of the property.)
65 Bald Hill Road: Jennifer Ann and Anthony Andre, Jr., to EG Green, LLC, for $1,050,000
6 Wilton Crest: Xiaofei Wei and Haijia Zhou to Natasha Terzic, for $470,000
24 McFadden Drive: Christopher J. DiMattio to Nicholas P. and Susan E. Robins, for $810,000
1 Lambert Common: Patricia A. Garrett and Lorraine Danchise to Norberto Ivarcizo and Maria Regina Pereira, for $540,000
6 Powder Horn Hill Road: Richard Threshie to Vicky Malhar and Netra Nail, for $415,000
People are moving out of Wilton and Connecticut at an enormous pace.
And other people are buying their houses and moving here. As our real estate coverage has shown this year, Wilton’s land transfers are the strongest in recent years. The narrative that “people are fleeing” is misleading.
John, check with your local realtor. Wilton home prices are up 40% y/y. That suggests many more people want to move in tgan move out. With that price appreciation, many families who held off selling, or couldn’t afford to sell, are doing so this spring finally, so there is a lot of movement for sure.