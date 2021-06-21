Wilton Real Estate Report (June 11-17, 2021): 22 Transfers — A New 2021 Record

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from June 11-17, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported an astounding 22 properties transferred to new owners, far outpacing any week in recent memory and smashing the 2021 record, set just three weeks ago, of 14 transfers in a single week.

Prices were wide-ranging. While seven of the 22 properties sold for $535,000 or less, including some condominiums and vacant lots along with single-family homes, another seven properties went for well over the $1 million mark.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

49 Keelers Ridge Road (2.11-acre lot): Lila K. Griswold to Christine S. Duncan (TR), for $425,000

605 Ridgefield Road: Jacqueline Sand to Peter and Sara Smith, for $610,000

11 Fox Run Road: Richard K. and Heather L. Smith to Wallace J. Lee and Yun Yun Huang, for $1,230,000

74 Turtle Back Road: Harry S. Boyd and Susan E. Hamann to Preston B. Boyd and Mary Jo Avellino, for $535,000

43 Linden Tree Road: Janell D. and Leonard A. Federico to Michael Richards and Alice Fitzsimons, for $1,333,000

237 Linden Tree Road: Suzanna K. Sexton to Rebecca and Richard Missimer, for $768,000

9 Glen Hill Lane: Andrew E. and Maura F. Pratt to Christopher Repas and Erika Drummond, for $950,000

37 Cobbs Mill Road: Robert and Kerry A. Greeff to Jessica L. Hacker and Patrick G. Pearson, for $1,120,000

200 Mill Road, New Canaan (2 acres in Wilton, 0.6 acre in New Canaan): Ann Hackney Webb to Debra R. and Jason C. Dies, for $1,641,700

117 Whipstick Road: Jesse B. and Amanda N. Mitchell to Douglas Holly and Jessica Herlyhy, for $795,000

71 Cherry Lane: Narcisa Arteaga to Ann Dustman, for $645,000

11 Turner Ridge Court: Jessica L. and John R. Stewart to Jason Mitchell Braunstein, for $1,750,000

Chestnut Hill Road, Lot B1 (2.5 acres, see adjoining lot on Topfield Rd. below): Ellen Cooper Shanahan to Able Constructon, Inc., for $375,000

Topfield Road, Lot B2/A3 (2.19 acres): Ellen Cooper Shanahan to Eric and Leslie Seidman, for $375,000

35 Ridge Lane: Jeffrey B. Marshall and Heather U. Generes to Naval Chopra, for $1,132,500

273 Thunder Lake Road: Mark R. and Diane L. Levander to Jesse B. and Amanda N. Mitchell, for $875,000

303 Westport Road: Wendy Roseberry and Brian Whelan to Ronald W. Rendell, for $550,000 (Noted in the Town Clerk’s report as a Quit Claim. Not full market value of the property.)

65 Bald Hill Road: Jennifer Ann and Anthony Andre, Jr., to EG Green, LLC, for $1,050,000

6 Wilton Crest: Xiaofei Wei and Haijia Zhou to Natasha Terzic, for $470,000

24 McFadden Drive: Christopher J. DiMattio to Nicholas P. and Susan E. Robins, for $810,000

1 Lambert Common: Patricia A. Garrett and Lorraine Danchise to Norberto Ivarcizo and Maria Regina Pereira, for $540,000

6 Powder Horn Hill Road: Richard Threshie to Vicky Malhar and Netra Nail, for $415,000