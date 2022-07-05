Wilton Real Estate Report (June 17-30, 2022): 24 Homes Transfer to New Owners Over Two Weeks

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the two-week period from June 17-30, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported very robust activity, with 24 residential properties changing hands.

Much of the activity took place with homes in the range of $1.1 million to $1.8 million. The highest-selling home fetched $2.6 million.

There was also significant activity with homes that fell below Wilton’s median selling price, including single family homes and several condominiums.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

204 Sharp Hill Road: Ryan Alexander and Natalie Irene Coots to Volodymyr Hudyma, for $525,000

32 Village Walk: Venkateswara R. Saduneni and Vasanta Meduri to Dawn Desantis, for $351,000

140 Skunk Lane: Carmelo and Shamala P. Fazio to Christopher and Lee Nelson, for $1,650,000

64 Range Road: Caroline Dillion and Caroline Triest to Karen Lummis, for $750,000

10 Keelers Ridge Road: Matthew P. Ellenthal and Martha K. Outlaw to Omar Lattouf, for $1,575,000

28 Chicken Street: Ronald B. Cagenello and Elizabeth B. Johnston to Cynthia K. Tornallyay and Timothy J. E. Mitchell, for $900,000

14 Dirksen Drive: John J. and Olive S. Lawlor to Robert L. and Kimberly T. Berry, for $950,000

8 Gaylord Drive South: Justin Solis to 89 William Street, LLC, for $192,000

3 Millstone Road: Susan Bedsow Horgan to Erin Costello, for $617,000

21 Lambert Common: Susan Williams to Miyoung Cho, for $540,000

6 Old Huckleberry Road: Brian Nunes to Christopher and Sharon Keczkemethy and Carmo Lobo, for $1,400,000

187 Range Road: Durga Vaddiraju and Radha Padmanabhan to Luv Bajaj and Maren Cornish, for $1,103,000

24 Riding Club Road: Murray Martin to Stefan and Candice Harley Sabo, for $2,600,000

51 Turtleback Road: Keith Sayewitz to Michael and Wendy Kann, for $1,100,000

151 Skunk Lane: Jayson and Michelle Rothwell to Jared and Allison Wasserman, for $1,750,000

14 Woodway Lane: James H. and Sharon Z. Beecher to Mark and Maya Fisher, for $1,650,000

160 Olmstead Hill Road: Bruce B. Brodie and Marie C. Casey to Erika Lutzner, for $1,750,000

215 Belden Hill Road: Kimberly K. and Russell P. Rogg to Inoki A. Suarez and Christine Wojdyla, for $1,800,000

62 Village Court: Samira Vadantam and Amith Mamidala to Gail Overbeck, for $795,000

18 Old Lantern Drive: Brendan R. and Nancy A. Bracken to Brian Astrachan and Haley Tessaro, for $1,175,000

14 Wilton Acres: Benjamin L. and Jelueh M. Peck to Patricia Egan, for $829,000

169 Branch Brook Road: Scott and Allison McHugh to Steven and Laura Grassl, for $1,240,000

33 Pine Ridge Road: Richard and Joy Eller to Samantha R. and Albert Eskenazi, for $1,285,000

40 Warncke Road: Anthony Plesner and Serena Koh to Elizabeth E. Rill and Noah Safian, for $1,481,000