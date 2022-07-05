Wilton Celebrates Pride at Event Organized by Four Wilton Teens [PHOTOS]

The hard work put in by four Wilton Girl Scouts paid off, as the quartet turned their quest for a Wilton celebration of LGBTQIA+ Pride into reality. On Thursday afternoon, June 30, several dozen people showed up at Trackside Teen Center for an event that allowed them to declare their support for the LGBTQIA+ community and diversity and inclusion in Wilton.

The four scouts who organized the event were McKenna Rooney, Charlotte Halliwell, Reagan Hurley and Annabelle Shultz, had taken on a project to raise awareness for Pride in Wilton to earn their Girl Scout Silver Award.

In addition to face painting, a performance by Wilton Children’s Theater, crafts, and an ice cream truck, there was a special presentation by State Rep. Stephanie Thomas (D-143) of a Citation from the State of Connecticut to the four scouts. They were also applauded by State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26).

In a show of bipartisan support, the event was attended by Wilton Board of Selectmen members Kim Healy (R), Bas Nabulsi (D) and Ross Tartell (D).

There were also several candidates running for local office in attendance, including Democrats Keith Denning (Democrat running for State Rep. 42nd District) and Ceci Maher (Democrat running for State Sen. 26th District), who joined fellow Election 2022 candidates Healy (Republican running for State Rep. 42nd District) and Thomas (Democrat running for CT Secretary of State).