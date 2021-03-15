Wilton Real Estate Report (Mar. 5-11, 2021): 6 Properties Transfer To New Owners

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Mar. 5-11, 2021, six properties changed hands, with the highest selling price at $1.375 million.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

125A Mountain Road: Jason E. and Danielle Petrini to Louis Retort and Klynose Ghislaine Dumas, for $405,000

41 Village Walk: Ellen Villasenor to Kastrati Gzim, for $240,000

143 Skunk Lane: 143 SL Holdings, LLC, to Petite Le Pew, LLC, for $185,000

52 Crosswicks Ridge Road: Mary Elizabeth Muller to Clifford Walter and Jessica Nicole Snavely, for $965,000

10 Topfield Road: Douglas P. Corper to Nicole and Alexander J. Gorski, for $890,000

35 Hunting Ridge Lane: Bruce M. and Elizabeth D. Likly to Prachi S. and Praveen R. Koppula, for $1,375,000