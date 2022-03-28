Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the two-week period from Mar. 11-24, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported nine residential properties transferred to new owners.

Among the notable sales were one that topped the $2.5 million mark and another owned by the estate of Hollywood star Jane Powell.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

48 Duck Pond Place: Bryan and Julia Joggerst to Adam Schnitzer, for $1,322,000

36 Signal Hill Road: 36 Signal Hill Road, LLC, to Nicholas Drbal, for $2,550,000

83 Forest Lane: 83 Forest Lane, LLC, to 83 Forest Lane Associates, LLC, for $550,000

372 Olmstead Hill Road: Magdalena L. Castro to Connie Xiaowei Wu, for $570,000

152 Cannon Road: Kathryn A. Cassidy to Linda and Vito Quatela, for $1,750,000

33 Whipple Road: John E. and Renee M. Anderson to Jeepy Januar and Yubi Liu, for $890,999

34 Village Court: Gregory A. Amendola (EST) and Lidia Amendola to Ross S. and Vicki W. Kazer, in two transactions for $387,500 each

62 Cedar Road: Jane Powell (EST) to Jill Wessendorf, for $675,000

42 Mountain Road: Mark J. and Karena A. Piedmont to Christopher P. and Amy M. Elrod, for $615,000