At $1.16 million, 342 New Canaan Rd. was the highest-selling property of the week ending March 9, 2023

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from March 3-9, 2023Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three properties transferred to new owners, maintaining the general pace over recent months. 

Two of the three properties sold above the $1 million mark. A third transaction was recorded for a vacant lot that sold for $250,000.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

11 Millstone Road: Jerome T. and Caryl S. Dilettuso to Michael J. Ballestrini and Lindsay M. Schumacher, for $1,042,000

342 New Canaan Road: Pamela E. George to William Byron Avery and Katherine Avery, for $1,160,000

425 Ridgefield Road: J. Patrick Davidson and Kimberly D. Mueller to Alex Etemadfar, for $250,000

