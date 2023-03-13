Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from March 3-9, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three properties transferred to new owners, maintaining the general pace over recent months.

Two of the three properties sold above the $1 million mark. A third transaction was recorded for a vacant lot that sold for $250,000.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

11 Millstone Road: Jerome T. and Caryl S. Dilettuso to Michael J. Ballestrini and Lindsay M. Schumacher, for $1,042,000

342 New Canaan Road: Pamela E. George to William Byron Avery and Katherine Avery, for $1,160,000

425 Ridgefield Road: J. Patrick Davidson and Kimberly D. Mueller to Alex Etemadfar, for $250,000