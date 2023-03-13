Alex K. and “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” is back with this week’s episode and the winter sports season drawing to a close, as Wilton High School‘s boys hockey and boys basketball teams played their first-round meetups in state tournament competition.

And we’ve got a list of end-of-season honors for winter sports announced this past week.

Girls Hockey

Isabel DiNano — All-FCIAC First Team

Pete Maxfield — Coach of the Year

Leila Stacy — All-FCIAC Second Team

Wrestling

FCIAC Team Sportsmanship Award

Jaden Seabrook — All-FCIAC First Team

Stephen Scavetta — All-FCIAC Honorable Mention

Liam Pearsall — All-FCIAC Honorable Mention

Boys Swimming and Diving

Griffin Casey — All-FCIAC Second Team, Diving

Wilton’s Jill Roberts wins 60m Hurdles in Emerging Elite Division of 2023 Nike Indoor Nationals

WHS senior Jill Roberts on her way to winning the Nike Indoor Nationals 2023 60m hurdles. Credit: Joseph Swift @jswiftsports

Wilton High School senior Jill Roberts competed in the 2023 Nike Indoor Nationals at the Armory in New York City on Saturday, March 11 and and Sunday, March 12, in the 200-meter dash, the 60-meter dash and the 60-meter hurdles, the latter of which she won to take the champion title in the Emerging Elite Division.

Roberts had the fastest time after both the preliminary and semi-final waves of the competition, heading into the finals as the number-one seed. In the finals, she ran a personal best of 8.88 seconds, where she maintained her number-one position and also set a new WHS record. Her time of 8.88 ranks her as 64th nationally for all high school girls in this event.

The Nike Indoor Nationals Emerging Elite Championship is a culmination of a great indoor season for Roberts. Some of her other accomplishments this season include All-CIAC First Team (All-State); All-New England First Team; six-time Wilton High School record holder; two-time FCIAC Champion; CIAC Class L 55m Hurdle Champion; CIAC State Open Championship Runner-up in 55m Hurdles; New England Championship Runner-up in 55m Hurdles; and the Armory Hispanic Games 2023 55m Hurdles Champion. She is currently nationally ranked 30th in high school girls’ 55m hurdles, and 64th in high school girls’ 60m hurdles.