Wilton Real Estate Report (May 14-20, 2021): One of 2021’s Strongest Weeks Yet

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from May 14-20, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported 12 properties changed hands, tying the highest number of weekly transfers seen in any single week of 2021.

The same high number was also reached in the weeks ending March 25 and April 22.

Five of the properties sold for over $1.1 million. The highest selling price of the week was $1.65 million.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

25 Sunset Pass: Michael Brian Backus to David Joseph Carofano, for $750,000

14 Range Road: Xingchi Wu to William R. and Annette R. Hebel, for $1,141,000

95 Cheesespring Road: William W. French to Makiko Kishida, for $650,000

48 Powder Horn Hill Road: John B. and Michelle Lacey Doggett to Paul T. Worthington and Carol L. Costello, for $1,252,500

9 Greenbriar Lane: Anne E. and Joseph R. Stauff, II, to Daniel Connor and Stacie Michelle Shea, for $1,275,000

17 Banks Drive: Lawrence Blake and Dunja Sypher to Mariann and Evaristo Barrios, Jr., for $1,575,000

8 Crowne Pond Lane: Jonathan Mark and Kelly Hough Rogers to Ricardo A. S. Arcaya and Regina H. M. Martinez, for $650,000

105 Nod Hill Road (vacant 2.29 acre lot): James and Sandra Chen Davis to Eric and Jennifer Xie, for $385,000

90 Drum Hill Road (vacant 2.2 acre lot): Teymour Boutros Ghali (TR) and Perihan Boutros Ghali (TR) to Michael Boswood, in two transactions, each $225,000

75 Carriage Road: Lynn C. and Peter C. Holmquist to Travis Hogan and Amanda Bourne, for $1,650,000

37 Tanners Drive: Jeffrey W. and Sharon Tracey Brameier to Daid Cheong and Esther Lee, for $831,000

25 Fairview Lane: Donna Birkhan to Brian Lapreziosa, for $516,000