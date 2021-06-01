Wilton Real Estate Report (May 21-27, 2021): Another Record-Setting Week

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from May 21-27, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported 14 properties changed hands.

The number sets a new high for property transfers in a single week in 2021, far surpassing the previous high of 12 transfers seen just the week before (and in two other weeks earlier this year).

The strong, sustained pace of Wilton’s residential real estate market only tells part of the story this week; the other news pertains to prices. In another record for a single week this year, three of the properties sold for $2 million or more. Five other homes hit at least the $1 million mark.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

42 Drum Hill Road: Douglas L. and Patricia T. Brown to Mitchell Goldstein and Linda Harkavy, for $2,050,000

9 Old Farm Road: Curtis D. and Robin T. McCool to Oliver and Robin T. Cueff, for $1,705,000

54 Moriarity Drive: Stephen J. and Vanessa Panico to Kenny Aquiles Ulloa and Crystal Rose Ellis, for $615,500

68 Scarlet Oak Drive: Nicole J. Burger and Brett H. Heim to Joanna and Lucian Tamburro, for $1,010,000

154 Mather Street: Terry L. Harris to Andres Tsirikos and Paraskevi Tzima, for $850,000

33 Arrowhead Road: Mary F. Suggs to Wilson R. Contreras and Jorge B. Bermeo, for $515,000

27 Village Walk: Alexandra Parsa to Janis Larrabee, for $301,000

36 Old Mill Road: Costa Stergue (EST) to Peter Van Eyck, Jr., and Agnes R. de Oliveira, for $801,000

167 Deer Run Road: Robert S. and Clare F. Rainone to Maria T. and Jake A. Sebastian, for $669,000

7 Wild Duck Road: David S. and Arlene L. Zucker to Jack McGivney and Oana Stoica, for $1,000,000

101 Belden Hill Road: Richard and Lynn Wehrmann to James B. Brown and Aimeelynn A. Calandria, for $1,350,000

2 East Meadow Road: Melvin R. and Lucy U. Seiler (TR) to Goofy Gang, LLC, for $2,000,000

561 Nod Hill Road: Faye Kim to Elizabeth and Anthony Allan, for $1,090,000

79 Sturges Ridge Road: Scott and Diana Edwards to Lisa M. Keene (TR), for $2,000,000