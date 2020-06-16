Wilton Real Estate Report (May 5-12, 2020): 8 Properties Changed Hands, Led by $1.36 Million Sale

By
Lily Kepner
-

Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between May 5-12, 2020, eight properties changed hands, including one with a sale price of $1.36 million. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

  • 54 Kent Hills Ln.:  Deanna W. Wert to Deborah R. Brancato, for $543,000.

  • 241 Mountain Rd.:  Philip T. Hoffman to Justin Silver, for $536,000.

  • 172 Catalpa Rd.:  Damon N. and Maria M. Vocke to Timothy Paul and Phyllis Coon, for $1,360,000.

  • 48 Village Court: Estate of Ovidia H. Piersall to Marie Dunn, for $625,000.

  • 62 Glen View:  Grace R. Moreno to Giovanna and Gina Cugno, for $195,000.

  • 258 Newtown Tpke:  Daniel and Marina McLaughlin to Jefy Chacko, for $601,000.

  • 97 Carriage Rd.:  Robert D. and Andrea B. Forster to Reynaldo Contreras and Elizabeth Roache, for $765,000.

  • 28 Connery St.:  Hazel A. Heibeck est to Roin Chilingarashvili, for $250,000.

