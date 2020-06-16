COVID-19 Update June 15: What Phase 2 Means for Wilton–And What Do Case Numbers Say

Monday night’s update from First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice included a look forward to the start of Phase 2 in CT’s Reopening Plan. She outlined some of the highlights for how the town is approaching reopening of town facilities, buildings, and services.
The town’s full plan for reopening is published on the town’s website. The overriding goal is to provide a road map for reopening while also ensuring the safety of all Wilton residents and employees who utilize or work in Town-owned buildings and facilities.
According to the plan document, a number of factors are being considered by town officials in order to determine how to allow access to buildings and facilities; when, how and whether to provide Town services; and how to staff during this phase of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The plan lists priorities that will guide decision making:
- Health and safety of the public and Town employees
- Providing sufficient and effective public emergency services (Police, Fire, and EMS)
- Providing sufficient and effective essential services to residents (including health and social services)
- Providing essential internal services, including (finance and information services)
- Providing assistance to Wilton businesses and nonprofits
- Providing assistance to Wilton families, including childcare services
Highlights include the followings:
- Town Fields: As of June 17, all town playing fields, including the Stadium track, will be open for non-team play. No Town-provided benches, goals, or nets will be available; bleachers and dugouts remain closed.
- Tennis Courts: As of June 17, WHS/Rte. 7 tennis courts will be open for walk-on, non-team play, using USTA/Coronavirus rules of play. Current reservations will be honored through June 21.
- Merwin Meadows: As of June 20, Merwin Meadows will be open to Wilton residents only at no cost. There will be no lifeguards. Lifeguarding can require mouth-to-mouth contact and other close contacts, which can spread the COVID-19 virus and create a health risk to the individuals involved and the Wilton community at large. Anyone who swims or allows their children to swim do so at their own risk. In addition, the following amenities are not available to the public: bathhouse, pavilion, benches, picnic tables, grills, or playground. Face coverings are required for anyone unable to maintain six feet of distance from others and medical condition allows, or older than 2-years-old.
- Basketball courts: As of July 6, all basketball courts will be open for non-team play.
- Playgrounds remain closed.
- Town buildings remain closed to the general public.
The plan states that it follows the State of CT Guidelines and Governor’s Executive Orders regarding reopening, including the use of face coverings or masks, reduced capacities, restrictions on the size of gatherings, and physical distancing.
It also reiterates that the Town of Wilton is following the State of Connecticut Reopening Phases, and anyone “found in violation of these guidelines may be subject to enforcement measures.”
Town Hall
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Access: Closed to the public. Services available by dropbox in the vestibule in the back entrance of Town Hall, by email and by phone during normal business hours
Public meetings: Continued to be held remotely
More Information: Town of Wilton website
Town Hall Annex
Hours of Operation:
-
- Planning and Zoning, Health and Environmental Affairs: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Building: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Department of Public Works: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Access: Closed to the public. Services available by dropbox in the vestibule in the front entrance of the Annex, by email and by phone during normal business hours
Public meetings: Continued to be held remotely
More Information: Town of Wilton website
Police Headquarters
Hours of Operation: 24/7
Access: Lobby or by appointment only
Fire Headquarters/Fire Station II
Hours of Operation: 24/7
Access: Closed to the public. Services available by dropbox by the front entrance of Fire Headquarters, by email and by phone.
Comstock Community Center
Hours of Operation: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Access: Closed to non-campers. Services available by email and by phone during normal business hours.
Comstock Senior Center
Hours of Operation: Program suspended
Additional Details: TBD
Food Pantry
Hours of Operation: Open to clients and staff on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12-4 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Donation Drop Off: Bin located in the Comstock Community Center parking lot.
Transfer Station
Hours of Operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and 2nd and 4th Saturdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Additional Details: Vehicle permit and fee tickets are available from the Town Clerk, and are required; household, bulky waste, electronics, and appliances are accepted during normal business hours.
More information: Town of Wilton Transfer Station website
Community-Wide Guidelines for the Public
Also written in the plan is the Town’s position on how the members of public should conduct themselves: “The Town of Wilton encourages the public to continue practicing good hygiene by washing hands well and frequently, avoiding touching the face, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick. Those who feel sick must stay home and stay away from others in the household. Individuals should always cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw it away.
“Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces. Those who are at increased risk, including those age 65 and older and those with serious underlying health conditions are strongly encouraged to continue sheltering in place until further notice.”
Vanderslice reminded residents, as she does in every update: “In the coming week, as more of our economy and our Town facilities open up, face coverings continue to be key to protect yourself, your family, and your community. ‘Out of respect for each other, as Americans that care for each other, we need to be wearing masks in public when we cannot social distance.’ Dr. Deborah Birx, Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.”
By the Numbers (June 15)
The CT Data Center reported the following for Wilton (as of June 14):
- Total Wilton cases: 207 (+1 since June 13)
- Confirmed: 180
- Probable: 27
- Total Wilton tests:
- Residents tested: 1,129 (+25 since June 13)
- Tests performed: 1,425 (+32 since June 13)
- Negative test results: 1,193 (+19 since June 13)
- Positive test results: 232 (no change since June 13)
- Total Wilton deaths: 41 (no change since June 13)
- Laboratory-confirmed: 20
- Probable deaths: 21
The State does not provide detailed data on antibody testing.
CT DPH reported the following for Fairfield County as of June 14:
- Total Fairfield County Cases: 16,338 (+32 since June 13)
- Confirmed: 15,717
- Probable: 621
- Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,347 (+1 since June 13)
- Confirmed: 1,052
- Probable: 295
- Total Current Fairfield County Hospitalized patients: 70 (+2 since June 13)
CT DPH reported the following for statewide as of June 9:
- Total CT cases: 45,325 (+147 since June 13)
- Confirmed: 43,303
- Probable: 1,932
- Total CT deaths: 4,204 (+3 since June 13)
- Confirmed: 3,356
- Probable: 848
- Total Current State hospitalized patients: 203 (-2 since June 13)
- Total tests performed in CT: 354,445 (+7,255)
It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Hospitalization data were collected by the Connecticut Hospital Association. Deaths* reported to either OCME or DPH are included in the daily COVID-19 update.
Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.