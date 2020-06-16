COVID-19 Update June 15: What Phase 2 Means for Wilton–And What Do Case Numbers Say

It also reiterates that the Town of Wilton is following the State of Connecticut Reopening Phases, and anyone “found in violation of these guidelines may be subject to enforcement measures.”

Town Hall Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Access: Closed to the public. Services available by dropbox in the vestibule in the back entrance of Town Hall, by email and by phone during normal business hours Public meetings: Continued to be held remotely More Information: Town of Wilton website Town Hall Annex Hours of Operation: Planning and Zoning, Health and Environmental Affairs: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Building: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Department of Public Works: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Access: Closed to the public. Services available by dropbox in the vestibule in the front entrance of the Annex, by email and by phone during normal business hours Public meetings: Continued to be held remotely More Information: Town of Wilton website Police Headquarters Hours of Operation: 24/7 Access: Lobby or by appointment only Fire Headquarters/Fire Station II Hours of Operation: 24/7

Access: Closed to the public. Services available by dropbox by the front entrance of Fire Headquarters, by email and by phone. Comstock Community Center Hours of Operation: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Access: Closed to non-campers. Services available by email and by phone during normal business hours. Comstock Senior Center Hours of Operation: Program suspended Additional Details: TBD Food Pantry Hours of Operation: Open to clients and staff on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12-4 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Donation Drop Off: Bin located in the Comstock Community Center parking lot. Transfer Station Hours of Operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and 2nd and 4th Saturdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Additional Details: Vehicle permit and fee tickets are available from the Town Clerk, and are required; household, bulky waste, electronics, and appliances are accepted during normal business hours. More information: Town of Wilton Transfer Station website

Community-Wide Guidelines for the Public

Also written in the plan is the Town’s position on how the members of public should conduct themselves: “The Town of Wilton encourages the public to continue practicing good hygiene by washing hands well and frequently, avoiding touching the face, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick. Those who feel sick must stay home and stay away from others in the household. Individuals should always cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw it away.

“Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces. Those who are at increased risk, including those age 65 and older and those with serious underlying health conditions are strongly encouraged to continue sheltering in place until further notice.”

Vanderslice reminded residents, as she does in every update: “In the coming week, as more of our economy and our Town facilities open up, face coverings continue to be key to protect yourself, your family, and your community. ‘Out of respect for each other, as Americans that care for each other, we need to be wearing masks in public when we cannot social distance.’ Dr. Deborah Birx, Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.”