Wilton Real Estate Report (Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2021): Five Homes Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported five properties transferred to new owners.

That activity is relatively light compared to the weekly numbers that have been reported most of the year, and could be signaling a trend of moderation in the hot market. In four of the last five weeks, there have been no more than eight transfers in a single week, compared to a dozen or more per week seen on a consistent basis earlier in the year.

All five of the latest property transfers were under $1 million, with the highest sale price reaching $925,000.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

225 Sturges Ridge Road: Catalina M. Lupo to Joshua and Ariel Knapp Friedman, for $746,500

39 Arrowhead Road: Rocky A. Delfino to Nicholas J. and Michelle L. Varrone, for $620,000

85 Old Kings Highway: David M. and Kathleen M. Williams to Nicolas Bouchardie, for $925,000

59 Old Belden Hill Road: Matthew Sammy to Timothy and Lara Gazzini, for $869,000

559 Danbury Road: Kristine Gruba to Dione Ghisalbert, for $510,000



